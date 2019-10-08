Darlington Deputies find 40 grams of meth inside a sock during traffic stop

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office found 40 grams of methamphetamine inside a sock during a traffic stop.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on Timmonsville Highway at around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon. During the stop, Deputies received consent to search the vehicle. during their search, they located 40 grams of meth inside a sock along with plastic baggies, a weight scale, and money.

Robert Keith Ham (left) and April Mae Herring (right)

Courtesy Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

The driver and passenger of the car were taken into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Robert Keith Ham and April Mae Herring of Darlington are both charged with trafficking methamphetamine and remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Ham was recently released from jail on September 20th on a $117,000 bond for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. Herring was released from jail on September 26th on a $53,000 bond for similar charges.