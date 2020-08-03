Darlington deputies investigate deaths of two people found in a car as homicides

LAMAR AREA, S.C. – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people found in a vehicle Monday morning.

The bodies were found in a vehicle in the front yard of an abandoned home near Lynches River in the Lamar area. The sheriff’s office is treating the deaths as homicides.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around 11 a.m. on Monday.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.

No further details are known at this time.