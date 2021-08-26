Darlington deputies warn of scam caller pretending to be employee of sheriff’s office

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a phone scam where the scammer is claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they have received several complaints of scam calls where the person claims there is an active arrest warrant out on the person they called, requesting fine money or payment instead of an arrest.

Deputies say no law enforcement agency would ever call someone and let them know that they have an active arrest warrant and offer to accept a fine or payment instead of an arrest.

If you get this call, you are told to not make any type of payment, as it is definitely a scam.