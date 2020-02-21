Darlington man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a child barricaded himself in home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A man wanted by Darlington police for criminal sexual conduct with a minor had barricaded himself in a home.

Darlington police said Larry Eugene Stewart barricaded himself in a home on the 100 block of Syracuse Street on Friday. He eventually was apprehended and arrested by the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Incident Response Team.

Stewart was taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

No further information is available at this time.

