Darlington man charged in 2020 stabbing, kidnapping sentenced to rehab

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was charged in December 2020 with neglect and kidnaping after a stabbing in Darlington County, has been sentenced to rehab rather than time in prison.

Hassan Henry Lee was arrested Dec. 1, 2020, after being accused of cutting a woman with two knives. The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to deputies.

After an argument, Lee wouldn’t let the victim leave a home. Three kids were present at the time, but the victim said she didn’t believe they witnessed anything, according to the incident report. One of the kids later said they did see Lee cut the woman on the arms.

Lee was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, neglect, and possession or furnishing contraband.

On April 15, 2021, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6 years suspended probation with the requirement of 26 weeks of batterer’s intervention classes, according to Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary Johnson-Lee.

On August 17, Lee pleaded guilty to a prior charge of unlawful neglect and was sentenced to one year in prison.