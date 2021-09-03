Darlington man charged with fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington man faces charges of fraud and exploitation of a vulnerable adult while acting as the victim’s power of attorney, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Cecil Williamson, Jr., 70, was charged and booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on Tuesday by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case after receiving a referral from the facility in which the victim lives.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges Williamson, as the victim’s power-of-attorney, “knowingly and willfully made unlawful, unauthorized, and improper use of the funds and assets of a vulnerable adult and that Williamson financially exploited the victim who was a resident at Oakhaven Nursing Center in Darlington at the time.”

Williamson is accused of making multiple unauthorized and improper banking transactions from the victim’s bank accounts, selling the victim’s property and using other funds of the victim for his own personal benefit, according to the report.

The exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge is a felony with a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine up to $5,000 or both, along with restitution. The breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more charge is also a felony with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court.

The SCMFCU will be prosecuting this case under its patient abuse jurisdiction, which covers abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living or nursing home facilities. Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.