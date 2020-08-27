Darlington man charged with murder, 3 counts of attempted murder

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Deputies announced the arrest of a man they say was involved in a homicide that occurred on August 19.

Olajawun Dawayne Samuel, 24, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into the homicide, according to authorities.

Around 6 p.m. on August 19, deputies were dispatched to a home on Susan Drive where they found a person who had been shot, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo.

Samuel was taken to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He is expected to appear before a Darlington County Magistrate Thursday morning, and no bond has been posted on the booking website.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843)398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

LATEST HEADLINES: