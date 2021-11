DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man died after sustaining injuries in a field fire Sunday, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee.

Around 12:15 p.m., crews were sent to the area of Palmetto Road for calls of a fire. On Monday, Donald Odom, 79, died from injuries sustained during the fire.

Details are limited at this time, and the fire remains under investigation by the Darlington Coroner’s Office and the Palmetto Rural Fire Department.