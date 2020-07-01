Darlington man drowns while cleaning pond

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – According to authorities, a Darlington man drowned last night while cleaning the spillway in his pond.
Chafee Jones, 70, of Darlington was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 p.m. last night by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
Authorities say this incident occurred on Harmony Hall Road in Darlington and the death has been ruled an accident
