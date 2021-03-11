Darlington man faces involuntary manslaughter charge after allegedly killing passenger with small rifle

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after deputies say he pointed a small rifle at a passenger in a vehicle and shot him.

Daveion Jamir Jackson, 21, was arrested by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

According to investigators, Jackson, while riding in a vehicle, is alleged to have pointed a small semi-automatic rifle in the direction of the victim. The victim also was a passenger in the vehicle. “Without malice aforethought, the weapon discharged, killing the victim,” investigators said.

The incident happened on or about Dec. 23 in the area of 4000 West Palmetto Street.

Jackson is being held at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office while awaiting a bond hearing.

