Darlington police chief announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington tells News13 he will retire from law enforcement after 32 years but is now looking forward to running for public office.

Washington, who was named chief in Feb. 2018, called the decision to retire ‘bittersweet’ in an interview with News13’s Lacey Lee Tuesday night.

“The folks in Darlington have truly been supportive,” Washington said. “I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive community.”

Washington’s law enforcement career has included serving with the Florence Police Department and spending 12 years as the Williamsburg County sheriff. In 2009, he was appointed U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina by then-President Barack Obama.

