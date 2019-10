DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to a call about shots fired on Harper Street in Darlington.

A woman reported two men pointed a gun at her and demanded money at about 3 p.m. on Friday, police said. When she told the men she did not have any money, they ran from the scene while firing several shots, according to the report.

The woman was not hurt during the incident.

Darlington police are asking anyone with information to please call 843-398-4026.