DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said.

Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department at 843-398-4026

