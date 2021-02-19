Live: Darlington police chief to hold briefing on recent shootings

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department will hold a press conference Friday to discuss some developments in recent shootings in the area.

At 11:45 a.m. Chief Kelvin Washington is set to speak. The press conference comes after there have been multiple shootings in the area in the past week.

The department has not released any details on what shootings they may discuss. News13 will stream the conference in the player above.

On February 7, three people were injured in a shooting outside a Darlington night club.

On February 12, a teen was killed in a shooting in the 900 block of Highway 52.

On February 15, one person was injured after being shot in the back in Darlington.

News13 is tracking 2021 shootings in the viewing area and placing them on the map below.