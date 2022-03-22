DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will be returning for the first time since 2019.

The parade, formerly known as the Southern 500 Parade, will return as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 7.

“As our community rallies around the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, it is wonderful to welcome back one of our favorite community events, the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade,” Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President, said. “The Throwback Parade showcases all the pageantry, tradition, and excitement of NASCAR coming to the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. We look forward to seeing all the smiling faces of families and friends in the community cheering on the NASCAR Hall of Famers, NASCAR Legends, and other local dignitaries from the parade to the racetrack.”

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will take its traditional 2.3-mile route from downtown Darlington and proceed down Harry Byrd Highway to the historic infield at the track Too Tough To Tame.

The parade will conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage. It is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m. and should finish by 7:30 p.m.

The parade will include traditional floats, a marching band, classic vehicles, retired race cars, NASCAR celebrities and more to promote the following day’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Additional details on the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will be available in the future here.