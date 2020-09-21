Darlington Schools’ in-person, hybrid back-to-school model begins today

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Many students across Darlington county are back in the classroom Monday.

The district’s new model, which includes in-person learning, began Monday morning.

The Darlington County School District Board of Education voted last week in favor of beginning in-person learning. That was after the district began the year entirely online.

Here are the highlights of the new plan that starts today:

  • K-5 students will have 5 days of in-person learning
  • 6-12 students though will begin a hybrid model using an a/b schedule. They’ll be in school two days a week. The other days will be for e-learning.
  • Students who were enrolled in the virtual academy will remain online.

District leaders last week cited declining COVID numbers in the county and a need for in person learning as reasons for this shift.

The board plans to have this hybrid model in place for older students for at least a month. It will look at data from DHEC for opportunities to shift to full time when safe.

