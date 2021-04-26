Darlington woman wins $125K, imagines quitting her job

Alpharetta, GA, USA – January 31, 2014 – A large assortment of $1, $2, and $5 Georgia lottery scratch-off tickets. The Georgia lottery uses the proceeds from sales to fund local education.

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington woman imagined quitting her job after winning $125, 000 in the lottery.

“Maybe one day I could quit my job,” the winner said.

To make that happen she’s saving and investing her winnings off a $5 scratch-off purchased at the Family Mart at 2240 Harry Byrd. Hwy. in Darlington.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she ran inside the store for a drink and left with a $125,000 Spectacular Extra Play ticket too. She scratched off the top prize win in her car and didn’t allow herself to get excited about the possibilities until she claimed her prize in Columbia.

“It really didn’t feel real until I cashed it in,” she said. “Now, it’s mine.”

The Darlington player overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $125,000 in the ($5) $125,000 Spectacular Extra Play game. Three top prizes remain in the game.



Family Mart in Darlington received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.