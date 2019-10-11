‘Darrel the Barrel’ floats across Lake Michigan, becomes social media star

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The City of Muskegon, Michigan is touting a new visitor to its shores.

A City of Milwaukee construction barrel floated all the way across Lake Michigan and ended up at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

We had a visitor wash up on our shore at Pere Marquette all the way from The City of Milwaukee! Help us welcome Darrel… Posted by City of Muskegon Government on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

But that’s not where the story ends.

The people operating the Muskegon government Facebook page have dubbed their new orange friend ‘Darrel the Barrel’. Darrel has apparently been taking in some of the sights in Muskegon — including checking out artwork in the downtown area:

Darrel the Barrel may not be beautiful himself, but he does enjoy looking at lovely artwork. He toured some favorites… Posted by City of Muskegon Government on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Officials in Milwaukee also responded to Darrel’s travels and popularity:

City of Muskegon Government we’re not sure how Darrel ended up in the lake. The Barrel sisters Carol, Meryl, and Cheryl… Posted by DPW Milwaukee on Thursday, October 10, 2019

If you would like to follow along with Darrel’s adventure, visit the City of Muskegon Government Facebook page.