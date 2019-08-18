Dash cam video shows bank robbery suspects shooting at SC deputies

RICHLAND CO., SC (WLTX/CBS Newspath) – Dash camera video captured the moment Richland County deputies found themselves in the line of fire after chasing three bank robbery suspects.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says three men, Devanta Boyd, Devin Mincey, and Daniel Williams, robbed the AllSouth Federal Credit Union off Interstate 77 and Killian Road on Thursday.

Richland County deputies Chris Duke and Bryan McAdams were nearby and followed the car through the Heather Green neighborhood where the three suspects fired on them.

The deputies were not hurt in the shooting.

One of the suspects was shot in the leg when Duke fired back, the sheriff says.

The three men appeared before a judge and were all denied bond.

Sheriff Lott says that happened to his deputies shows the dangers they face every day and the court system must do more to keep prisoners behind bars.