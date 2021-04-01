Data shows home prices on the rise; fewer people selling homes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you’re looking to buy a home you’ll need to make sure you have your pre-approval letter and all the documentation you may need, according to Rainbow Russell with CRG Companies.

“Be prepared when you go to look for properties that you are ready and that you have everything in place to be able to make an offer, because the offers have to be pretty aggressive right now,” Russell said.

She also has tips for those who are looking to sell their homes.

“If you are thinking about selling, talk to a realtor; you’ll find out what the value of your home is and what you can get in today’s market,” Russell said.

Russell says inventory is down more than 45-percent compared to last year. She says even though people are looking to move to the beach, not too many people are selling their homes at the moment.

“When you look from year to year, the inventory is dramatically lower,” Russell said. “There is just less on the market. The demand is there. There are a lot of buyers and so it’s very different compared to last year.”

If you are looking to sell your home, right now is the best time to do so.

“Because there has been such a low inventory and so many people wanting to purchase the prices have been going up. At first it was gradually now its going up dramatic,” Russell said.

