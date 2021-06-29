Daughter of accused cop killer Fred Hopkins arrested again for slew of traffic related charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of accused officer killer Fred Hopkins was arrested again on June 15 for a slew of traffic related charges, according to police.

Around 9:24 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of West Dixie Street in reference to a collision with a parked vehicle, according to police.

When officers were on their way, they were informed one vehicle, driven by Kelly Hopkins, left the scene of the crash, according to police.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to arrest Hopkins. While being taken into custody, Hopkins reportedly pulled away from officers repeatedly before being handcuffed, according to police.

A search of Hopkin’s vehicle showed she has a small amount of marijuana, according to police. She was charged with an uninsured motor vehicle, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, habitual traffic offender, driving under a suspension- 3rd or subsequent offense, leaving the scene with property damage and driving under the influence- 3rd offense.

She was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond.

Hopkins was previously charged with assaulting two officers. Her father Fred Hopkins was charged with the 2018 murder of two Florence Officers.

In October 2018, deputies went to Fred Hopkins’ home to interview his 28-year-old son, Seth Hopkins, about allegations of sex crimes against a child when the older Hopkins allegedly started shooting at officers.

Two officers, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway, were killed. Five other officers were wounded.

In 2019, Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Seth Hopkins was sentenced to 20 years in prison, minus time served of 437 days.