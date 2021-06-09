DCSD announces inclement weather plans for graduations

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — In an effort to be proactive, the Darlington County School District (DCSD) announced inclement weather plans Wednesday for Friday’s high school graduation ceremonies.

Darlington High School, Hartsville High School, and Lamar High School are scheduled to hold their ceremonies in their respective stadiums at 9 a.m. on Friday. Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology will hold their ceremony at 10:30 a.m. behind the school on Friday.

If the weather is clear at 9 a.m., the ceremonies will go on as scheduled. If there is inclement weather, all the ceremonies will be delayed until a window of clear weather is available. Any delays and rescheduled ceremonies will be announced through SchoolMessenger calls and emails. If the district cannot hold ceremonies on Friday, they will try again beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Because of the potential for inclement weather, audience members should be prepared by bringing ponchos, umbrellas, and small towels to wipe down any wet individual seats/bleachers. Graduating seniors may bring small, personal umbrellas.

Though there are inclement weather plans in place, the district is looking forward to sunny skies and wonderful graduation ceremonies for all DCSD seniors.