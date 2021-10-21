DEA sponsors 21st annual drug take back event

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department and the US Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Prescription Drug Take Back event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said between 2018 and 2020, the drug unit took close to 16,000 dosage units of prescription pills off of the streets. This event highlights a safer way to destroy the pills rather than giving them away or throwing them down the toilet.

People in the Pee Dee can bring pills for disposal to West Florence High School, 221 Beltline Drive, and First Baptist Church, 300 S. Irby St.

Sean Cooper, Florence Resident Agent in Charge with the DEA said since the inception of this event they have destroyed 7,000 tons of pills.

“Drug overdoses are up 30%,” Cooper said. “That’s 250 lives every day. Imagine an airline with 250 passengers fall out of the sky everyday that’ll be a big deal right. This is an issue in America. We are all struggling with this issue. This is an epidemic that is killing a lot of people and so we want to do something about that.”

There are several locations throughout the Carolinas for this Saturday and all throughout the year. For that information go to www.DEATAKEBACK.COM.