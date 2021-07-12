Deadline nears for someone to claim $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold at Florence convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 sold at a Florence convenience store in January is about to expire, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The deadline to cash in the winning ticket is 4 p.m. July 21. The prize must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center or postmarked no later than July 21 if it is submitted by mail.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The ticketholder must include a completed claim form and a copy of an identification card that includes a photo and birthdate. These could include a driver’s license, passport, military, or state ID.

The winning ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the yellow Megaball number. The white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 22 were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. The Megaball was 24.

If the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

For more information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.