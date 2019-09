FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – One person has died in a crash on I-95 in Florence County.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken is on his way to the scene and has confirmed a person has died in the wreck.

The crashed happened at about 6 p.m. at mile marker 155, near US 76. The left lane is closed going southbound as of 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.

