Deadly crash creating traffic jam on Hwy 501 near Marion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
deadly-crash_108377

MARION AREA, SC (WBTW) – A fatality is being reported after a crash on Highway 501 near Marion.

The wreck happened at around 11:15 Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online system.

It happened on Highway 501 near Sparky’s. The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s online traffic system reflects heavy traffic in that area.

News13 has reached out to local and state authorities for details on this crash.

Count on us to bring you updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: