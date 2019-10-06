Deadly crash creating traffic jam on Hwy 501 near Marion

MARION AREA, SC (WBTW) – A fatality is being reported after a crash on Highway 501 near Marion.
The wreck happened at around 11:15 Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online system.
It happened on Highway 501 near Sparky’s. The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s online traffic system reflects heavy traffic in that area.
News13 has reached out to local and state authorities for details on this crash.
