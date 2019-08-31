Deadly motorcycle crash in Marlboro County Friday evening

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Marlboro County Friday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on SC 38 North near Beauty Spot Road, about 4 miles from Bennettsville.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell says there were two vehicles involved. One was a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The other was a 2011 Honda SUV. Tidwell says the motorcycle driver, at one point, traveled left of center, then went back into its lane, striking the SUV on the driver’s side.

The motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet at the time. The driver was flown to McLeod Hospital, but did not survive.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.

The SUV driver was also wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers. That driver was not hurt.

