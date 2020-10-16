One dead in Florence County crash Friday afternoon

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash in Florence County on Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, it happened around 4 p.m. at Southborough Road and Springfield Drive. That’s west of the City of Florence.

Troopers said a Dodge Charger was traveling west on Southborough Road and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck that was trying to turn left onto Southborough Road. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup died, troopers said. An identity has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was wearing a seatbelt and passengers were taken to a hospital, according to troopers.

