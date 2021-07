HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A deadly crash has been reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol in Horry County.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of US 501 and Conbraco Circle.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, Barry French, 82, of Conway, died.

