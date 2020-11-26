Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Ruby Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2006 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on Ruby Road and struck a bicycle also traveling south.

The bicyclist was killed. An identity has not been released.

Troopers said no charges are expected to be filed because the bike didn’t have any lights or reflectors.

