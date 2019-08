LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A deadly crash has been reported in the Longs area of Horry County Friday evening.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol report at least one person is dead following the crash on Highway 9 E, near Rum Bluff Boulevard.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

No names have been released. It’s not clear whether anyone will be charged in the crash.

Count on News13 for updates as we receive them.