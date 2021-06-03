Shooting death of Hartsville teen ruled a homicide

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The death of a Hartsville teen has been ruled a homicide after a nearly month-long investigation, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Caleb James, 18, died on May 13 after he was shot by another person, Hardee said. The shooting took place on White Sand Circle near Hartsville at around 10 p.m.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the Darlington County Sheriffs Office are investigating the homicide.

