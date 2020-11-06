Decades-old town law could force South Carolina woman to give up pet pig

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A decades-old town law might force a South Carolina woman to get rid of her pet pig. She is now fighting to keep the beloved potbelly at home with her family.

You could say she has a face only a mother could love.

“I love her nose. Her nose is cold and it’s wet, but it’s got these little fuzzy’s on the end of it.”

The pot-bellied porker gets lots of love, back scratches and of belly rubs from owner Nicolle Burrell. Burrell’s Fort Mill home is quite the swine shrine. Her backyard can be described as a pig’s paradise.

Ruby Rose Marigold was just eight weeks old when Burrell brought her home. A tiny pig in a blanket then, Ruby is now fully grown. She weighs 120 pounds and is about the size of a medium dog. Burrell says like any four-year old, the sow can be sassy and get into mischief.

“She’ll open the drawers here and pull stuff out. We have child locks on all the cabinets because of her, not because of my 11-year-old.”

Despite popular belief, Burrell says pigs are mild-tempered, hypoallergenic and clean.

“She won’t go in the mud. She won’t go in the rain. She doesn’t want anything to do with being dirty.”

Burrell says she did her homework before picking out a piglet. She even called the Fort Mill Town Hall and asked about owning a pig. She says an employee told it was fine.

“I did a lot of research on this, so this isn’t a whim. I am a rule follower. I did not want to cause a problem.”

For four years, it has been hog heaven, though Burrell is quick to point out that Ruby is not a hog. An important distinction she says because hogs are illegal within town limits.

“She’s clearly not a hog. That ordinance was written in 1984 before pot-bellied pigs were even introduced in this country. So, the ordinance was written for farm animals and livestock.”

The town recently sent Burrell a letter stating that she in violation of Ordinance 4-4, which makes it “unlawful for any person to keep or maintain any hog, chicken or other fowl within the town.” Now she fears, she may be forced to give Ruby up.

“I haven’t eaten or slept in two weeks now. It is, hands down, the most stressful, emotional thing I have ever been through.”

Burrell will plead her case to the town council and ask for either an amendment to the ordinance or an exception that will allow the little piggy to stay home. And, she is not giving up. She has started a community petition, collected signatures from neighbors and put together informational packets to educate local officials about pot-bellied pigs and pig ownership.

“I will fight for her until the end.”

But, if her efforts fall short, Burrell says Ruby will have to go to a rescue or shelter.

“I don’t want that for her. Nobody wants that for their child.”

Fort Mill Councilman James Shirey told Fox 46 that they provide the public with an opportunity to speak during each council meeting and members can choose to act further on the topic.

Burrell plans to make her case on Monday, November 9. If she isn’t granted an exception, she says she will take legal action.

