‘Defend Your Police’ rally held in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A ‘Defend Your Police’ rally was held in North Myrtle Beach Saturday.

Members of the community gathered at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Park to show their support for local law enforcement.

Congressman Tom Rice and Senator Greg Hembree were present at the rally.

News13 spoke with with Representative Tom Rice who says he’s working on a bill that would increase funding for rural police departments.







Photos taken by Lauren Crawford

LATEST HEADLINES: