Delta flight diverted to Tampa plunged 30,000 feet in matter of minutes

TAMPA (WFLA) – Delta released new details after a plane scheduled to land in Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Tampa Wednesday evening.

According to Tampa International Airport Communications Manager Emily Nipps, an unknown issue in the cabin caused the oxygen mask to drop.

A Delta spokesperson provided the following statement:







“We apologize to our customers on flight 2353 from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale, which diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity en route.”

The plane is being evaluated by maintenance technicians, Delta adds.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the plane plunged from 38,500 feet to 10,200 feet in a matter of six minutes before finally leveling off.

All the passengers have already been rerouted to their original destination.