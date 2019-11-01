Democrat Beto O’Rourke ends presidential campaign

In this April 27, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks at a Service Employees International Union forum on labor issues in Las Vegas. O’Rourke has unveiled a sweeping immigration plan to seek a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 11 million people in the country illegally, deploy immigration lawyers to the southern border and earmark $5 billion to bolster the rule of law in Central America. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential bid.

“I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he said.

O’Rourke had been struggling to break through a crowded Democratic field. He entered the race in March with buzz from his narrow 2018 Senate loss to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas.

O’ Rourke continued on by saying he’ll work to make sure the Democratic nominee defeats Donald Trump in 2020 — and that he’ll be proud to support whoever the candidate might be.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.