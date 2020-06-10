Democratic nominee for Florence mayor will be decided in run-off election

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Voters in Florence can expect a runoff election in about two weeks for the Democratic nominee for the city’s next mayor.

Teresa Myers Ervin won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election, bringing home 2,663 votes or 47 percent of the electorate. George Jebaily was close behind with 2,491 votes or 44 percent.

A candidate must receive 50 percent plus at least one more vote in South Carolina to win.

Myers Ervin was elected to city council in 2010 and has been a registered nurse for nearly four decades. Myers Ervin has also been a licensed realtor since 2005 and has engrossed herself in many local organizations and efforts.

Jebaily was elected to city council in 2014. But his work for the city spans much further back – he’s been a major player in downtown revitalization efforts since 1995. He’s involved in many other aspects of the community, such serving as chairman of the SC Pecan Festival and a board member of the PDRTA.

Stephen Wukela, who has been mayor since 2008, announced he would not seek re-election in October. He has endorsed Myers Ervin.

Bryan Braddock was unopposed on the Republican ballot.