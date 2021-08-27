Deputes: 2 shot in Lumberton Thursday night

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton deputies are investigating after two men were found with gunshot wounds in two seemingly unrelated shootings Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., deputies were sent to the area of 263 Almanac Village Drive for calls of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a 19-year-old man lying in the front yard of the home, according to authorities. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Around 11:40 p.m., deputies were sent tot he area of 886 North Alford Road for a seemingly unrelated shooting. A 20-year-old man was struck by gunfire while traveling in a vehicle North on Alford Road, according to deputies.

The gunfire cam from a different vehicle that was also traveling in the same direction. The man was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Division and Homicide Division are working on both cases. Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to these investigations, please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.