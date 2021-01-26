Deputies: 1 in custody, 1 dead after Sunday shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILE, SC (WBTW) – Marlboro County deputies have one man in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Bennettsville.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of Ellison Street in reference to a person being shot, according to authorities.

The victim, Cedale Rahiem Frazier, 34, was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Tuesday, deputies arrested Hadji Larae Jordan, 38, and charged him with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jordan is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting trial. He will appear in court Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing, count on News13 for updates.

