Deputies: 1 person dead after being shot through vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are investigating after someone died overnight after being shot through a vehicle.

Around 12:40 a.m., deputies were sent to the area of Howe Springs Road in Florence for calls of a shooting into a vehicle, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one person dead, according to authorities. The shooting remains under investigation and is being treated as a homicide.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

