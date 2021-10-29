Deputies: 2 children hurt in pit bull attack in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are investigating after two young children were attacked by a pit bull Thursday in Bennettsville.

Deputies were sent to the area of Danny Thomas Circle for calls of a dog attack, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy.

Both children received immediate medical treatment and later underwent surgery, according to authorities.

The dog was seized and placed in the custody of Marlboro County Animal Control.

No charges have been placed yet, however authorities say the sheriff’s office is working with animal control and the solicitor’s office to bring charges forward against the owners.