Deputies: 2 men arrested after traffic stop finds drugs, a gun

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team arrested two men following a traffic stop where drugs and a gun were found.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1988 Ford Lincoln in the area of Wagon Wheel Rd. in Shannon. During the traffic stop a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and one firearm were located and seized, according to deputies.

Marcell M. McCoy Jr., 30, of Wagon Wheel Rd. was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $300,000 secured bond.

Allen Wedmer, 25, of Lumberton was arrested for outstanding warrants and cited for traffic violations. Wedmer was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center on a $4,000 secure bond.

At the time of his arrest, McCoy was out on bond on first degree murder and robbery charges. McCoy was arrested on December 08, 2014 in relation to the death of Bo J. Locklear. McCoy was released on bond in August 2015.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.