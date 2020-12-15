Deputies: 2 wanted in connection with possible burglary of storage unit in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Deputies are seeking assistance in identifying two people in connection with a possible burglary.

Around 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say two people allegedly entered a storage facility on Litchfield Road in Florence and left with property stored there.

Witnesses say the subjects may be associated with a small silver vehicle, deputies said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident as asked to call FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android Telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

