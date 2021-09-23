Deputies: Armed man accused of holding child hostage in a home in Hartsville

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested after deputies say they were armed and took a child hostage in a home in Darlington County.

Deputies responded to a home in the area of Ousleydale Road in reference to an armed individual holding a child hostage.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office S.I.R.T. Team was activated and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team was called to assist as well as SLED’s S.W.A.T. Team.

Before Florence County and SLED could arrive, the situation escalated to the point that the Darlington County S.I.R.T. Team had to take action. The suspect was apprehended without any shots being fired and without any injuries to anyone involved.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated. At this time, the incident is still under investigation. The suspect’s identity will be released once the appropriate charges are made and warrants are served.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.