Deputies arrest man who stole tires, rims from Pawleys Island car dealership

News

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a man who they say stole four rims and tires off a vehicle at a Pawleys Island car dealership.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office last week announced they were looking to identify a suspect or vehicle involved in thefts at Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan.

Sheriff Carter Weaver on Tuesday said deputies had arrested and charged 39-year-old Tremaine Grant with receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Security cameras at the dealership recorded the theft.

