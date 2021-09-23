Deputies arrest Timmonsville man for possession of various drugs, guns

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies have arrested a man and charged him with drug trafficking after they found him with various drugs, firearms and a large amount of money.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in Timmonsville after citizen complaints were reported in the area, according to authorities.

Deputies searched a home at 4768 Sardis Highway where they discovered approximately 10 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana and schedule II controlled substances. Deputies also seized three firearms and around $41,000 believed to be related to narcotics trafficking.

Zachary Miles, 22, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $25,000 surety bond.