Deputies ask for information about missing couple in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing couple.

Rasheedah “Rhodan” Williams was last seen on June 6, 2019 at the Speedway at 3400 S. Fraser Street with her boyfriend, Marvin Green.

Williams was supposed to be going home to North Charleston the next day, but neither she nor Green have been seen since.

Williams is described as a 39-year-old female, approximately 5′, 5″ tall and weighing about 145 pounds.

They were last seen in a white 18-wheeler.

If you have information that could help deputies find the couple, contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.