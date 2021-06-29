Deputies charge man after drug investigation in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies charged a man in Bennettsville after they say he was found in possession of a gun and several illegal drugs.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Scott Hodge, 36, on Monday following a drug investigation. Deputies say Hodge was in possession of a firearm and several illegal drugs and controlled substances.

Hodge has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled substance, and three counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled substance.

Hodge is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and will receive a bond hearing on Tuesday.