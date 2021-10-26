Deputies: Death investigation underway in Dillon County after 2 found dead in car

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillion County deputies are investigating after they say two people were found dead in car.

The two were found around midnight in the Riverdale Community off Pee Dee Church Road, according to Chief Deputy Hamilton from the Dillon County Sheriffs office.

Details are limited at this time. The case is being investigated by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, City of Dillon police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

