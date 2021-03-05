Deputies: Florence County man sexually assaulted 11-year-old, then paid her to stay quiet

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence County man has been arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old, and then paid her to not tell anyone.

Around November of 2020 and on Feb. 16, Dwayne Muldrow, 50, is accused of engaging in a sexual battery with an 11 year old victim, according to deputies.

According to investigators, following the sexual battery on Feb. 16, Muldrow coerced the victim by providing her money and requesting that she not tell anyone about the sexual battery.

Muldrow is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.